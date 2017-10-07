Right from the very beginning of the Colors flagship reality show Bigg Boss, there have been dirty controversies regarding closeted Priyank Sharma who proclaims to be seeing splitsvilla contest Divya Agarwal is allegedly secretly seeing the openly gay contestant Vikas Gupta. From KRK outing the two of them with a tweet, to self-proclaimed rapper turned Bigg Boss inmate Akash Dadlani’s calling Vikas effeminate. From Vikas Gupta’s spat with Shilpa Shinde to Arshi Khan’s muck raking on Hina Khan. There has been so much already that it feels we’re almost at the end of the Bigg Boss tenure for this season. But that’s so far from the truth.

Well, It has just been a week and what a week has it been! The ongoing kitchen drama between Arshi Khan and Hina Khan and the filthy language and pathetic behaviour of Zubair Khan has now caught the attention of none other than the host of the show Salman Khan.

Yes, that is right! He is furious with the kind of dirt that is being flung around by these three contestants and Zubair in particular. On the very second episode of the reality show, one sees Zubair casually mouthing below the belt jokes in the presence of women. No one really protested it barring the Haryanvi-pathaka Sapna Chaudhry.she was visibly disturbed and felt molested with the kind of language used. She further condemned it expressing her disgust openly in front of Zubair in the presence of other housemates.

In a weird turn of events, Zubair became furious and lashed out at Sapna much to the fun and frolic of the other contestants. Sapna started weeping and instead of lowering his volume Zubair’s high pitched voice seemed to shatter every listener’s ear drum. He said, “Kisi Ke Baap mein dum nahi ki woh mujhe kuch bole” which means, “No one can dare to talk at my face. You have to take what I assaying quietly!”

This insolent and dirty behaviour came to the notice of Salman Khan. All the ardent followers of Bigg Boss will be aware of Slaman’s wrath and in the last season who he had thrown out Priyanka Jagga because of her outrageously insolent behaviour.

In this connection when Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde’s fight came into the superstar’s noticve he said, “when someone tries to intentionally pick up a fight with you, it is better to give it back to the person, the way he wants it.”

When Zubair’s filthy attitude came to his notice he shouted at the BB inmate left right and centre and also reprimanded him saying, “Aisi Baatein aur harkatein na kare jise aapke bachcho ko dekh kar dukh pahuche, Iss baat ka bi khayal rakhe ki Bigg Boss ke ghar mein Zubair Ke bachche bhi unhe dekh rahe hai. (Don’t display an attitude or use a language that might hurt the sentiments of your kids. Always remember that your kids are watching you when you are in the Bigg Boss mansion)

Apparently Zubair took Salman’s words to heart and couldn’t relaly come to terms with it and dejected and forlorn, in a bid to end his life, he swallowed some pills after which he was immediately rushed to the hospital.