Salman Khan teaches nephew Ahil to host Bigg Boss

Colors’ popular reality show Bigg Boss 10 is going to be high with its ‘Cuteness Quotient.’

Excited much??? Yes, we too are because this time a little guest will be joining host Salman Khan in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and he is none other than Salman’s lovable nephew Ahil.

While Salman Khan was shooting for Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar episode, his sister Arpita Khan, brother-in-law Aayush and nephew Ahil dropped in to the set to meet him. Ahil was joyous to see his Mamu hosting on the stage. Jacqueline Fernandes, Karan Johar, Farah Khan and Ganesh Hegde who were also shooting with Salman, had a gala time playing with Ahil.

Salman took Ahil on the stage and asked him whether he would like to host the show along with him and handed over a hand mic to him. Eventually he started giving him lessons to say the opening line that he says at the beginning of every episode but the little one kept playing with the mic.

