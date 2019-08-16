Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 to have THIS theme this season?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular and controversial reality shows. Season 13 of the show is all set to begin soon. The Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen hosting the show once again and fans can’t keep calm.



Fans are excited to know who all are going to participate this season. The contestants and their selection criteria do add to the entire fun element. With the new season all set to hit the screens soon, looks like we might be in for a surprise as far as the theme of this season is concerned. Season 13 is likely to have a theme surrounding war, and what gives it away is a recent tweet from the channel's official handle.

The tweet asked who would be the winner if contestants and the winners of their seasons, Dipika Kakar as well as Shilpa Shinde were to be in the same one. While the twitter comments were sure fun and will leave you in splits looking at how there is so much that the fans have to say, it seems to give away something surrounding the theme.



Are you excited for the show? Hit the comment section below.