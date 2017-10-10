The dabangg Khan is set to bring a big budget show on Indian television.

For the first time, Salman will be producing a fiction TV show and the Bhaijaan has roped in his younger brother Sohail Khan to play the lead role.

The show is a biopic on the life of legendary wrestler, Gama Pehalwan which will air on Star Plus. The makers have roped in popular actors namely Mohammad Nazim, Mithun’s son Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Aarav Choudhary, Jai Ho fame Harun Kazi and Priya Bathija.

Sohail will depict tutorial role of Gama, Aarav and Priya will play Gama’s parents while Mohammad Nazim, Haroon Kazi and Mahaakshay will portray his brother in the drama.

TellyChakkar.com has now learnt that Gama Pehalwan will air bi-weekly and it will mostly launch by the end of December (2017).

The magnum opus will beam from 8 to 9pm after the end of Akshay Kumar’s The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!