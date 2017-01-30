Salman's support helped my survival in 'Bigg Boss': Manveer

After a gruelling stay of over 100 days in a locked up house here, Manveer Gurjar, who entered "Bigg Boss 10" as part of the 'aam aadmi' contingent, has heaved a sigh of relief on being named the winner. He says host and superstar Salman Khan's support helped him sail through the bumpy journey in the controversial reality TV show.



Manveer, who is now eyeing a career in TV shows and films, has his focus right -- a Bollywood debut with actress Shraddha Kapoor.



Asked about his future plans, Manveer told IANS here: "I am overwhelmed with the love and support that I have got from the people of our country. Therefore, I am yet to make my plan. Having said that, I want to act in Hindi films and would like to act opposite Shraddha Kapoor for my debut film."



"Bigg Boss 10" started as a battle between celebrity contestants and commoners. The show came to an end on Sunday night, with VJ Bani Judge as the first runner-up and former beauty queen Lopamudra Raut securing the third spot.



"My journey inside the house was not at all easy and within three weeks I felt like giving up. But Manu (Punjabi) and I bonded over many things very well. We supported each other and that made the journey easy for both of us. Our bonding, undoubtedly, was a strength for me."



"I even told Salman (Khan) sir that his support was a contribution to my survival," Manveer added.



A Noida boy, Manveer feels since his newfound celebrity status is a by-product of his stint on television, he wants to continue his association with the small screen -- be it by the way of anchoring shows or even daily soaps.



Manveer also said he has come out as a more mature person after dealing with "difficult" people like Swami Omji Maharaj, a spiritual leader who created a lot of ruckus inside the "Bigg Boss" house and fought with all the participants.



"I think now I can handle any difficult situation and deal with anyone," he said.

