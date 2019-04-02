Samarth accepts Gayu and baby; marriage on cards in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. Puru Mama is not turning out to be a good person. Mansi is uncomfortable around him, and Naira decides to investigate the matter. Meanwhile, Gayu is pregnant

In the upcoming episode, Gayu’s pregnancy tension and truth are revealed to Kartik and Samarth. But in a shocking twist, Vivaan refuses to support and marry her.

Gayu is hurt and upset, but Kartik and Samarth support her completely.

Fortunately, Samarth promises to marry her and accepts the baby. This shocks Gayu, but she is relived that he is ready to take the responsibility.

It would be really interesting to see if the Goenkas accept Gayu and Samarth’s marriage. Will they learn the truth behind it?