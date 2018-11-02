Samarth’s NEW GAME PLAN to create rift in Goenka family

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Director's Kut) is gaining a lot of audience attention. After many ups and downs, finally, Kartik and Naira (Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi) have reunited. They have not even started their lives together and are facing the issues of family dispute and separation.

Akhilesh Goenka (Ali Hassan) has proposed separation from the Goenka family. TellyChakkar exclusively reported about Dadi’s past being revealed in front of the family. Thus, the show witnessed the entry of Samer Onkar, plays Samarth Goenka, Dadi’s other son.

Samarth has a hidden agenda to create a rift between the entire Goenka family and ruin their unity and happiness. To attain the same, Samarth has a new game plan. He manipulates and pitches Kartik and Naira against Luv and Kush. Kartik and Naira are shocked as Samarth instigates Akhilesh to open a new company, thereby challenging Manish Goenka’s (Sachin Tyagi) authority and undermining Kartik and Naira.

Kartik and Naira's lives are entangled in this unexpected family feud, while Samarth is pretending to be a good person.

