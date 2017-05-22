Hot Downloads

Samay to get arrested in Sony TV’s Beyhadh

22 May 2017

Sony TV’s popular show Beyhadh (Cinevistaas Limited) never fails to roll out nail biting twists to keep the viewers hooked to its upcoming episodes.

In the recent episodes, we have seen how Samay (Piyush Sahdev) had killed Prem (Imran Khan). 

Maya (Jennifer Winget) has been trying to get rid of Samay who was trying to come in between Maya and Arjun (Kushal Tandon).

Now we hear that, Maya, quite good at her game plans, will now set a trap for Samay for his act. Read on –

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes, Maya will play a game against Samay and according to that, she will get Samay arrested after learning about Prem’s death.”

We tried reaching out to Piyush but he remained unavailable for comments.

Omg!!! What will Samay do now?

Keep reading this space for more updates. 

