Sameer and Naina back to Ahmedabad in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Aug 2019 01:09 PM

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai will soon witness a happy ending.

Sameer and Naina come back to Ahmedabad from Mumbai.

Sameer and Naina experienced several ups and downs during their stay in Mumbai.

After achieving success in their careers and the birth of theie daughter Suman, the duo decides to move back to Ahmedabad for good.

Viewers will get to witness the reunion of Sameer and Naina with their full family.

A pooja and welcoming ceremony of their baby will be held.

Vishakha, Bela, Taiji, and Tauji also reunite.

