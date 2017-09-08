Shashi-Sumeet’s production’s Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai is just 3 episodes old on Sony TV. The show replaced the highly controversial, Pehredar Piya Ki made under the same production.

Since its inception the viewers have been waiting for the moment when Naina (Ashi Singh) and Sameer (Randeep Rai) meet each other. The innocent love saga has kept its audience waiting for the big moment.

TellyChakkar.com has learnt that the much anticipated moment will soon happen.

The promos showcasing the sudden bumping of the lead pair into each other is being appreciated by the audiences already. it is being said, that the first time confrontational episode featuring the lead pair will be aired in the fifth and sixth episode. By now Sameer and Naina would have just crossed paths and Naina would already feel a spark between them.

Sameer and Naina will meet each other while roaming in the corridors of their school. The one on one encounter will be one of the main highlights of the whole series.

The makers have been tight-lipped about the whole sequence. From what we have learnt by now is that their camaraderie won’t start off on a sweet note. The leading duo will start with the usual bickering. Both Sameer and Naina won’t gel with each other initially, now it will be interesting to see how their friendship will begin.

The episode is likely to air either tomorrow (9 September) or Monday (11 September).

So get excited and remember we were the first to inform you.