Sameer Khakhar joins the cast of Sanjivani 2

29 Jul 2019 07:40 PM

MUMBAI: Sanjivani 2, which is one of the much-awaited shows of this year, will soon hit the TV screens with a fresh cast and storyline. Produced by Siddharth P Malhotra, it will feature Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna in lead roles. The makers have retained actors Mohnish Behl and Gurdeep Punjj, while Rohit Roy and Sayantani Ghosh will essay pivotal roles in it.

Now, another actor is set to join the stellar cast of the show. According to reports, veteran actor Sameer Khakhar will be seen in Sanjivani.

Sameer Khakhar is known for his role in Nukkad. He was part of many shows including Circus, and Manoranjan. He is also known for playing a drunkard in Salman Khan starrer Jai Ho.

