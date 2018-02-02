Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Sameer narrowly escapes a grievous injury on the sets of Yeh Un Dinon...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Feb 2018 01:51 PM

Mumbai, 02 February 2018: Sony Entertainment Television’s Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai viewers will soon get to reminisce the grand and elaborate weddings from the 90s era as the show will be telecasting the wedding of Naina’s (Ashi Singh) sister. As per the traditional weddings, Naina’s family members will eagerly join in to lend a helping hand in order to get multiple arrangements in place.

While shooting for this track, Randeep Rai, who plays the role of Sameer, had a narrow escape. The boys along with Randeep had to set up the mandap for the wedding wherein while lifting a pole, it slipped from his hands hurting him in the process.

What do you think about 'Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai'?

When contacted Randeep confirmed, “Everyone on the sets is super charged with enthusiasm as we are shooting for a shaadi sequence. We are humming tracks from the 90s and dancing to musical hits which were always played during weddings. While shooting for a segment which required me to act like Salman Khan from his earlier movies and lift a heavy bamboo pole. While lifting the pole, I lost my grip and the rough surface bruised my palm. Luckily, I quickly shifted my feet or it could have been a major mishap. The production crew quickly administered first aid and we resumed the shoot shortly.”

Tags > Sony Entertainment Television, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Ashi Singh, Randeep Rai, Salman Khan,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of Zee TV's Kaleerein

Launch of Zee TV's Kaleerein
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Amal Sehrawat
Amal Sehrawat
Mrunal Jain
Mrunal Jain
Harssh Rajput
Harssh Rajput
Ravi Bhatia
Ravi Bhatia
Hina Khan
Tuesday Thought
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar

poll

Which unusual jodi do you think looks the best?

Which unusual jodi do you think looks the best?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which cutie do you miss watching on TV?

Which cutie do you miss watching on TV?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days