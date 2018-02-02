Sameer narrowly escapes a grievous injury on the sets of Yeh Un Dinon...

Mumbai, 02 February 2018: Sony Entertainment Television’s Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai viewers will soon get to reminisce the grand and elaborate weddings from the 90s era as the show will be telecasting the wedding of Naina’s (Ashi Singh) sister. As per the traditional weddings, Naina’s family members will eagerly join in to lend a helping hand in order to get multiple arrangements in place.

While shooting for this track, Randeep Rai, who plays the role of Sameer, had a narrow escape. The boys along with Randeep had to set up the mandap for the wedding wherein while lifting a pole, it slipped from his hands hurting him in the process.

When contacted Randeep confirmed, “Everyone on the sets is super charged with enthusiasm as we are shooting for a shaadi sequence. We are humming tracks from the 90s and dancing to musical hits which were always played during weddings. While shooting for a segment which required me to act like Salman Khan from his earlier movies and lift a heavy bamboo pole. While lifting the pole, I lost my grip and the rough surface bruised my palm. Luckily, I quickly shifted my feet or it could have been a major mishap. The production crew quickly administered first aid and we resumed the shoot shortly.”