Sameer’s gift of love accepted by Naina; gets threatened by her brother in Yeh Un Dinon...

Mumbai: Sony TV’s romantic drama Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai (Shashi Sumeet Productions), which is centered around the 90’s era currently showcases an interesting wedding track where Sameer (Randeep Rai) and Naina’s (Ashi Singh) camaraderie is adored by the masses. While the two currently share a bitter-sweet relationship, the sequence is all set to culminate soon, resulting Sameer’s departure from Naina’s house.

In the upcoming episodes, the wedding track which will conclude with the phera ceremony has crackers in store for the viewers.

It will so happen that during the wedding, there will be a ruckus created by Pooja’s (Naina’s sister) mother-in-law as she will decide to call off the wedding. Here, Sameer will come in as a saviour and provide a solution which will make him a hero amongst Naina’s family.

What do you think of Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai?

Also, Sameer will gift Naina bangles. The girl will accept his gift of love and will wear the bangles proving that there’s mutual affection between the two. However, as the wedding concludes, Naina’s brother will threaten Sameer to stay away from her failing to which he will have to face dire consequences.

Will Sameer get scared and turn away from Naina or will his compassion increase two-folds?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more such spoilers.