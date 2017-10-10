Rashami Sharma Telefilms’ popular daily, Sasural Simar Ka that airs on Colors will soon come up with some high voltage drama.

The loyal viewers of the series would know how Bhairavi (Vandana Vithlani) has been creating a havoc in the lives of the Bharadwaj family with her evil deeds and Simar (Keerti Kelkar) who has returned from the dead in an avatar of Matarani, is leaving no stones unturned to punish Bhairavi.

Now, we hear that unaware of his mom’s wrong deeds towards the family, Sameer will take a stand for Bhairavi by going against everyone in the house.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the daily, Bhairavi will be given electric shocks while Sameer will jump in to save his mom. Sameer will also confront Sanjana (Krissann Barretto) over the things that are going wrong with Bhairavi in the Bhardwaj House.”

(Also Read: Khushwant Walia’s character to end on Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka)

Will Sameer be able to learn the truth of Bhairavi? Only time will tell.

We tried but could not reach to Rohan for a comment.

Keep reading this space for more updates.