Sameer turns Naina's overprotective husband in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s show, Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai, will showcase interesting twists and turns in the upcoming episode.

It was earlier seen that Naina reveals her pregnancy news which fills joy and happiness in Sameer and Rakesh’s life.

Sameer, Naina and Rakesh eat sweets and celebrate this moment of joy.

Now, in the upcoming episode, Sameer will be seen asking Naina to just sit and relax and let him do all the work.

Sameer will be seen cooking food for Naina with lots of love and concern.

However, Naina will feel sad for Sameer when tears will roll out of his eyes while cutting onions.

So, Naina will take over the cooking job and cook happily for everyone.

Well, it will be interesting to see what is stored next for Naina and Sameer.