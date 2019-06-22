News

Sameer turns Naina's overprotective husband in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jun 2019 09:15 AM

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s show, Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai, will showcase interesting twists and turns in the upcoming episode.

It was earlier seen that Naina reveals her pregnancy news which fills joy and happiness in Sameer and Rakesh’s life.

Sameer, Naina and Rakesh eat sweets and celebrate this moment of joy.

Now, in the upcoming episode, Sameer will be seen asking Naina to just sit and relax and let him do all the work.

Sameer will be seen cooking food for Naina with lots of love and concern.

However, Naina will feel sad for Sameer when tears will roll out of his eyes while cutting onions.

So, Naina will take over the cooking job and cook happily for everyone.

Well, it will be interesting to see what is stored next for Naina and Sameer.

Tags > Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Sony TV, Sameer in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Naina in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai Spoiler, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai Spoiler Alert, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai update, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai Written Update, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai Track, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manava Naik
Manava Naik
Daisy Shah
Daisy Shah
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma

past seven days