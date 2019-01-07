Samsheer to FIRE Ranveer in Colors’ Roop!

MUMBAI: Colors’ show Roop will soon see an interesting sequence in the episodes ahead.



The audience already knows that Fai ji is not happy with the on-going of the house and blames Ishika to be the reason of the negative happenings. She has already tried to harass her a number of times by spoiling the mixer grinder while Ishika was cooking and even going to the extent of cutting her clothes.



In the episodes ahead, Ranveer will receive a shock when Samsheer will fire him from the job. Fai ji will retaliate in anger and will throw a fit an once again enforce that Ishika is a bad omen. As time passes, Ishika will gradually give it back to Fai Ba in a subtle way on how she is wrong on various occasions.



