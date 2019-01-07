News

Samsheer to FIRE Ranveer in Colors’ Roop!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Jan 2019 02:09 PM
MUMBAI: Colors’ show Roop will soon see an interesting sequence in the episodes ahead.

The audience already knows that Fai ji is not happy with the on-going of the house and blames Ishika to be the reason of the negative happenings. She has already tried to harass her a number of times by spoiling the mixer grinder while Ishika was cooking and even going to the extent of cutting her clothes.

In the episodes ahead, Ranveer will receive a shock when Samsheer will fire him from the job. Fai ji will retaliate in anger and will throw a fit an once again enforce that Ishika is a bad omen. As time passes, Ishika will gradually give it back to Fai Ba in a subtle way on how she is wrong on various occasions.

Keep reading this space for more updates.  
Tags > Samsheer, Ranveer, Colors tv, Roop, Ishika, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Debina and Gurmeet's Roman getaway!

more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal

poll

Do you think Dipika Kakar deserved to win Bigg Boss 12?

Dipika Kakar
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Erica looks best with?

Shaheer Sheikh, Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days