Sana Amin Sheikh- the bird saviour

The gorgeous looking actress Sana Amin Sheikh, who was last seen in Colors’ Krishnadasi, has proved how kind hearted she is in real life.

The actress spotted a pigeon caught in a net at her home balcony. She immediately jumped to the creature’s rescue, and set it free.

She shared the video on the Instagram helping the pigeon rescue. Take a look!

On doing such a kind act, we contacted Sana, who shared, “Few days ago a pigeon jodi entered my balcony and laid eggs. Hence, I decided that let the babies grow and fly away on their own. However, soon other pigeons also started laying eggs in my balcony. Hence, I decided to cover the terrace with a net. But a pigeon while entering my house got tangled in it. It took me a long time to rescue the bird. In the process of saving the pigeon other birds gathered thinking I might harm it. However, they realised I meant help. Finally, I managed to free the bird.”

Good job Sana!