Sana Khan’s rocking belly dance

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Mar 2019 07:38 PM

MUMBAI: Sana Khan, who rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Season 6, subsequently went on to star in Jai Ho. She worked in a few more Bollywood movies and has a massive fan following.

The actress recently accepted that she was in a relationship with ace online chorographer Melvin Louis. The two keep sharing posts and flaunting their true love for each other.

Sana recently shared a video where she is doing a belly dance. The actress nails it. She shook a leg to Ang Laga De from the movie Ram Leela and certainly seems to be a pro.

Well, since there are reports doing the rounds that dance reality show Nach Baliye will soon launch its new season. Sana and Melvin have apparently been offered the show. If they decide to take it on, we are sure the duo will kill it with their talent.

Sana shared the post and captioned it saying, ‘It’s all because of u @melvinlouis Ps : kya shoot Karte ho.’

Check the post here.

