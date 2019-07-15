Sanaya Irani and hubby Mohit Sehgal to add spice to the grand premiere of Nach Baliye 9

MUMBAI: The popular dance reality show Nach Baliye is soon set to return to the television screens with ninth season. Season 9 is being produced by none other than Salman Khan. According to buzz on social media, the Bollywood superstar is expected to be a part of the judge panel as well, which will include gorgeous actress Raveena Tandon and famous choreographer Ahmed Khan. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the show interesting.

This season’s format has been spiced up. The season will star not just real life couples but also exes. Nach Baliye 9 is all set to premiere next week. Makers are busy preparing for the premiere episode, which is expected to be a grand affair.

Meanwhile, TV actress Sanaya Irani released a new promo of the upcoming show. In this video, Sanaya and her husband Mohit Sehgal can be seen grooving to music with masks on their faces. The caption of the short clip reads: “Want a glimpse into #nachbaliye9 ?? Then don’t forget to tune into #NachBaliyeDanceDhamaka tonight at 8pm only on @starplus @itsmohitsehgal.”

Take a look at the video here: