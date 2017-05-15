Hot Downloads

Sanaya Irani excited over Barun Sobti's TV comeback

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 May 2017

Actor Barun Sobti will be back on small screen after a five-year break with "Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3". His friend and actress Sanaya Irani says she is excited to see him in action on TV.

The actress played Khushi Kumari Gupta in the first season of the show opposite Barun.

"I am really looking forward to season three and what the storyline shapes up to be. Barun has been one of my most favourite co-stars, and continues to be an amazing friend even today," Sanaya said in a statement.

She added: "Now that he's back on TV, I'm really excited for him. Barun is a crazy person and I wish him all the craziness and good luck for the third season."

In the third season of the show, Barun will be seen opposite Shivani Tomar. The serial will beam on Star Plus channel soon.

(Source: IANS)

