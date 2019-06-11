Sanaya Irani looks stunning in white, check the picture

MUMBAI: She is one of the popular TV actresses. She is also a style diva. She is known for the show, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. Well, we are talking about Sanaya Irani.

The actress is quite active on social media. She keeps on sharing photos and videos to update her fans about her whereabouts. A day ago, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a gorgeous picture of herself.

In the picture, she can be seen donning a white outfit, looking elegant and stylish. She captioned the picture as, “Monday blues anyone? Let me help take it away. Standing tall in this gorgeous outfit by @aartimahtani." The actress wore the attire at a wedding party.

Check out her beautiful picture right here.

On the professional front, Sanaya made her television debut in 2007 with Left Right Left and then went on to work in many shows. She is known for TV soaps like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. She was last seen in two web shows called Vodka Shots and Zindabad. She will be soon seen in Vikram Bhatt's upcoming film Ghost.