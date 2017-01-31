Hot Downloads

News

Sanchi to learn about Nikita’s evil motives in Ek Rishta...

By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jan 2017 01:56 PM

Sony Entertainment Television’s Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka (Kavita Barjatya Production) will witness a lot of twists and turns in the coming episodes.

As seen so far, the cops have arrested Aryan (Kinshuk Vaidya) on molestation charges. And Sanchi (Shivya Pathania) is trying to prove her husband innocent.

Now, Sanchi will stand by Aryan and assure him that she will prove all allegations as false.

As per a source, Sanchi will get a CD as evidence which will prove that Aryan is innocent and the molestation charges which Nikita (Zalak Desai) has put on him are also wrong. She will visit the jail to meet Aryan and will tell him about the proof. Sanchi will also learn about Nikita’s evil motives to win over Aryan from her.

Will Sanchi manage to get Aryan out of the jail or Nikita will create a new trouble for Sanchi?

Unfortunately, we couldn’t reach the actors for comment.

Stay tuned for the upcoming twist.

