Mr funnybones Sandeep Anand is all set to make his comeback on TV.

Sandeep, who has entertained one and all with his wit and acting prowess, has been roped in for an upcoming project by Edit II Productions helmed by Binaifer Kohli.

TellyChakkar has been constantly reporting about Edit II’s next upcoming show Jijaji Chhat Pe Hain starring Hiba Nawab and Nikhil Khurana in main lead roles for SAB TV.

According to our sources, the above mentioned new show will be a romcom and Sandeep will play the lead. We have also heard, Sandeep, who has left no stone unturned to prove his versatility, has been visiting small villages to understand the depth of his character.

The show is on a writing stage and it will launch by next year (2018). The makers are in talks with &TV to launch the show.

When we contacted Sandeep, he shared, “The project is at a very initial stage; so, I cannot reveal any kind of details.”

Producer Binaifer remained unavailable till the time of filing the story.

Edit II is currently producing Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain on &TV.