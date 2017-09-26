Sony TV’s Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai has been doing great since its inception. Just a few weeks old, the show is already garnering adulation from all the sections of the society. No wonder the Shashi-Sumeet Productions’ period drama has topped and become the number one fiction show on the channel.

TellyChakkar has it exclusively that the popular daily will see a new entry in the coming days.

Established TV actor Sandeep Rajora has been brought on board by the makers to play the lead character Sameer’s (Randeep Rai) step father. Rajora best known for his stint in shows like Kkusum, Saubhagyavati Bhava and many cult shows will be back on the TV screens.

The character from what we hear, will be a realistic one. His ideologies will always be in stark contrast with that of Sameer's. Though not an outright negative character, Sandeep’s entry will lead to certain problems in Sameer’s life.

The actor has already started shooting for his character. In the coming Head-Boy competition track, as TellyChakkar recently updated, Rajora will be playing a prominent role.

We buzzed Sandeep, who also happens to be a squash-player, to know more about his role. The character mostly remained tight-lipped about his character and just acquiesced, “yes, I’m doing the show and the character is pretty interesting which you’ll get to know once you see him on your TV screens.”

Interestingly, Sandeep has played Lord Surya Dev in his last three ventures. Therefore, this character will surely be a breath of fresh air for the actor.

