Sandhya SHOCKED to see her twin sister in Colors’ Kavach 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jul 2019 08:16 PM

MUMBAI: Colors’ supernatural horror drama Kavach 2 (Balaji Telefilms) is keeping viewers on the edge of their seats with the twists and turns in its storyline. With each passing episode, the show is becoming all the more interesting.

Viewers will soon witness a big revelation in the show.

In the upcoming episodes, Sandhya is shocked to learn about her twin sister, whose motive is to ruin her happiness.

Colors released an exciting promo to intrigue loyal fans. Take a look!

