Sandiip Sikcand reacts on Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum competing with Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is soon going to hit the TV screens!



The show, which will feature Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover in the lead roles, have been creating a lot of buzz from the time of its promo launch.



Recently, the producer of the show, Sandiip Sikcand, had a question and answer session with his fans on Instagram.



One of the fans asked him if he is ready to compete with Kumkum Bhagya, and he replied, 'There is no competition. I can never compete with my own home, Balaji. Moreover, Kumkum Bhagya is also my show, since I too have briefly worked on it. It’s just the time slot, and both the shows can easily and happily survive together.'



When a fan asked if the show is based on the lives of Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit and her husband Nene, he responded saying ‘No’.



Take a look!