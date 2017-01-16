Sangeita's mother surprises her during her reel wedding

Colors’ new family drama Ek Shringaar…Swabhimaan (Rajshri Production) has garnered appreciation from viewers for its progressive concept and appealing narrative.



The show explores the incredible journey of two independent and highly educated sisters Meghna (Sangeita Chauhan) and Naina (Ankita Sharma) and how they manage to balance their personal and professional life.



The current track, highlighting Meghna and Kunal’s (Sahil Uppal) wedding is a visual treat featuring a true blue Rajshri-style grand celebration.



A wedding is said to be the most important day in a woman’s life, and having your loved ones by your side, seeking blessings, make the occasion a lot more auspicious and special.



Sangeita’s reel life wedding brought her numerous joys when her mother paid her a surprise visit on the sets to witness this heart-warming moment.



Commenting on the surprise, Sangeita said, “Seeing my mother on the set when I was wearing a bridal outfit was a very emotional moment for me. This is the first time that mom has visited me at the Swabhimaan sets. I’d told her that we were shooting a wedding sequence, and she was really intrigued to see how it would turn out. My mother is one of my closest friends and she wanted to see me in all the wedding fineries because, like every mother, it has been her dream to see me married as well, even if it was for the show. I took the opportunity to introduce her to my Swabhimaan family and she was really happy to see the amazing people that I work with every day.”



The experience was really overwhelming for Sangeita and her mother, who were left teary-eyed.



With both her real life and reel life mothers present at her wedding, it was a truly special affair for Sangeita!