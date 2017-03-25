Hot Downloads

News

Sanjay to be blamed for Rony’s disappearance

By TellychakkarTeam
25 Mar 2017 12:07 PM

Seems the tension will escalate in Aakash Aath’s Run Rony Run!

Well, loyal viewers would know that Rony (Shreyosree Roy) had disappeared from the marathon race. Naturally, her family and the people of her area is abuzz with tension.

Now, we hear from our source that in the days to come, this turn of event will create a problem between Rony’s family and her coach Sanjay (Priyam).

Sanjay, who is already facing certain family issues, will be blamed for Rony’s disappearance by her family.

OMG!

On the other hand, Sanjay’s son Rishav (Anwesh Bhattacharya) will discover some information which will give him links about Rony’s whereabouts.  So, without wasting a single moment, he will head to find her out.

What will happen next? Will Rishav find her out? Will Rony be able to return with him?

We tried to contact the actors for comments but couldn’t reach them.

Keep reading Tellychakkar.com for more updates.

