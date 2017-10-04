Actor Sanjay Kaushik, who played the antagonist in "Meri Durga", is excited about taking up a positive role in the upcoming "Ikyawann" show.

Sanjay will portray the role of Vishu, elder brother of the show's protagonist Satya, essayed by Namish Taneja.

"I'm playing the role of Vishu who is mature, frank and gentle. It's a very positive role. He always pampers and keeps guiding his younger brother. But yes, I'm also a fun loving guy," Sanjay said in a statement.

"After playing an evil role one in 'Meri Durga', I wanted to show my positive side. So, I picked this role as I was keen on playing a positive one," added the actor, who has also appeared in shows like "Yeh Hai Aashiqui" and "Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya".

