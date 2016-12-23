Hot Downloads

Akshay Dogra

Barun Sobti is my 2am friend: Akshay Dogra

Sanjeeda Shaikh replaces Minissha Lamba in Star Plus’ upcoming project

SrividyaRajesh
By SrividyaRajesh
23 Dec 2016 02:34 PM

Tellychakkar.com, the preferred destination for all latest news and developments from the world of Indian television, is here doling out another piece of exclusive info.

We were the first one to report about Alchemy Films (helmed by Siddharth Malhotra) working on a project for Star Plus, roping in big faces namely Karan Wahi, Minissha Lamba and Preetika Rao.

(Read here: Karan, Preetika and Minissha roped in for Siddharth Malhotra’s solo venture)

Now, we have learnt that Minissha is out of the project and sexy and sultry Sanjeeda Shaikh has been brought in as the replacement. She will pair opposite Keith Sequeira.

An industry source mentioned that Sanjeeda is yet to sign the contract but things have been finalized verbally.

The project is one of the many blockbusters in Star Plus’ kitty the upcoming year.

Siddharth and Sanjeeda did not respond to our queries till the time of filing the article.

Tellychakkar.com will soon update the space with more information. 

