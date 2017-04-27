Sanjeeda Sheikh turns choreographer for Love Ka Hai Intezaar

Renowned actress Sanjeeda Sheikh, who has been roped in by Star Plus for their upcoming romantic drama, is all set to play a successful Bollywood actress in the show. Love Ka Hai Intezaar, is a unique love story between a Prince from Rajasthan (role played by Keith Sequeria) & Kamini Mathur, a Bollywood actress. This Siddharth Malhotra’s show, will revolve around the love story of the two and how fate bonds them.

Highlighting on the insights, the cast is leaving no stone unturned to give it their beat shot. According to insiders, Sanjeeda Sheikh has choreographed her own Kathak steps, for a dance sequel in the initial episodes where Natasha Rastogi, her on screen mother will be seen playing the Sitar.

On the same, Sanjeeda Sheikh added, ‘‘I love dancing. I usually dance when I am not shooting as it works like a stress buster for me. For this particular scene, when the music started playing it was very impromptu that I came up with good Kathak steps & the same was incorporated in the show as well.”