Sanjiv Sharma roped in for Colors’ Luv Kush

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another update on Colors’ upcoming mythological show Luv Kush, produced by Swastik Pictures. 

We have been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about the star cast, which compromises Himanshu Soni and Shivya Pathania in the lead roles of Lord Ram and Sita respectively. 

We also mentioned about child artists Harshit Kabra and Krish Chauhan playing Luv and Kush respectively. Kanan Malhotra will essay the role of Bharat, and Navi Bhangu has been been roped in to portray the character of Lakshman. 

Now, we have now learned that actor Sanjiv Sharma, who is currently a part of Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn, joined the cast to depict Valmiki. 

We could not get through to Sanjiv for a comment. 

Luv Kush is set to launch on 5th August at 8.30 PM. After interpreting the biggest epic Mahabharat for a new generation, Siddharth Kumar Tewary, who is often referred to as the king of mythology, has created the best shows in the genre. He is now all set to present Ramayan, one of the biggest stories told on Indian television, through the lens of Luv and Kush, that is, Ram and Sita’s twin sons.

