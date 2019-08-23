Sanjivani 2: Dr. Ishani sees Dr. Sid in the X-ray room with Saniya

MUMBAI: The episode begins with a security guard helping Sid get into Sanjivani. Dr. Ishani asks the nurse to arrange for surgery immediately to treat Saniya. Vardhan arrives and stops her. He asks Dr. Rishabh to examine Saniya and he declares her condition to be stable. So Vardhan orders the nurse to empty Saniya's bed and give it to Mr. Singhania. Dr. Ishani argues with Vardhan to let her save Saniya's life. Vardhan tells her that they cannot waste their bed on a terrorist. He drags her to show the outrage of the public outside the hospital who wants the girl to die. He tells her that no doctor will dirty his hands operating her. Dr. Sid arrives there and says that he will perform the surgery. Vardhan calls the security and throws Sid out of the hospital. He orders the nurse to move Saniya right through the media and the public.

Dr. Juhi is dealing with an eight month old pregnant woman. Dr. Anjali sees the baby's pulse dropping and takes a snap decision to perform C-section. She does not cooperate with Dr. Juhi who tells her that surgery won't be necessary as she just needs to stabilize the mother. Dr. Anjali does not listen to her and asks another doctor to get the anaesthesia ready. Before Dr. Anjali takes any action Dr. Juhi successfully stabilizes the patient. Later, Anjali tells Juhi that she doesn't like her. Meanwhile, Dr. Ishani runs from ward to ward looking for Dr. Shashank, Juhi and Anjali who can allow her to perform surgery on Saniya. Dr. Rishabh and Vardhan see Dr. Ishani running helter shelter. Later, she disappears so they start looking for her.

Dr. Ishani sees Dr. Sid in the X-ray room with Saniya. Both of them hide and Rishabh comes looking for Ishani there. They prepare to take Saniya's X-ray. Sid tells Ishani how he brought Saniya in through the back door after they moved her out. She thanks Sid for bringing her. They take her X-ray and Sid tells Ishani that if she goes to ask permission from anybody for the OT they will be thrown out immediately. So he wears a mask and asks her to follow him so that they can sneak into an OT. On their way, they encounter the security guard who had helped Sid. He once again clears the way for Sid. Vardhan has placed guards everywhere so Ishani and Sid hide in the store room until the guards pass and stay very close to each other.

A nurse informs Juhi that Vardhan refused to treat the injured girl from the bomb site and moved her out. Juhi is shocked as the girl is severely injured. Shashank asks the nurse if Dr. Sid was present at the site. He tells her that he will do his best to save the girl so he asks her to just look for Dr. Sid in the hospital and assist him. Ishani asks Sid how they will perform the surgery without any help. Both of them enter the OT and Ishani is surprised to see that Sid had already assembled a team of doctors. He tells her that not everyone in Sanjivani is a salesman, some still care about people's lives. Both of them change and Sid asks Dr. Gupta to get the anesthesia ready. After a while, Dr. Gupta enters the OT and Sid realises if Dr. Gupta has arrived right now who was pretending to be him on his team. Dr. Rishabh removes his mask with a cunning smile on his face.