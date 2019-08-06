News

Sanjivani 2’s Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna to grace Nach Baliye 9

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Aug 2019 12:12 PM

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye 9, which is produced by Bollywood star Salman Khan, has managed to keep the audience interested in the show. The reality dance show had a grand premier and since then it has kept the audience hooked to the TV screens with the performers’ stunning performance.

Another highlight of the show is every week, we see new actors join in, which of course, only adds to the excitement for the fans. Recently, Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan, who are currently seen in the hit TV soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, graced the show, and they won everyone’s hearts with their beautiful performance.

Now, according to the latest reports, Sanjivani 2 actors Namit Khanna and Surbhi Chandna will be seen gracing the show this weekend. The two have managed to impress the fans with the promos that have come in, and now, we are all wondering if we will see them shake a leg together, thereby giving the fans a closer look at their chemistry or will it just be an appearance.


Are you excited for the upcoming episode? Hit the comment section below.
Tags > Nach Baliye 9, Star Plus, Salman Khan, Star, Bollywood, Namit Khanna, Surbhi Chandna, TV soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes,

