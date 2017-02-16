Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan completes 500 episodes

It is rightly said that ‘fortune favours the brave’.

In a time when TV shows are going off air in a jiffy, one show has managed to create a mark and stand tall.

It is none other Sony Entertainment Television’s Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan that would be completing 500 episodes tomorrow (17 February). We must add that it is a commendable feat.

The Contiloe Entertainment mytho presents the story of Lord Hanuman. From his childhood stories to how he went on to save Sita has been beautifully projected by the makers.

It is not just the storyline that keeps the audience hooked but also the actors who have performed wonderfully well.

From young star Ishant Bhanushali to Nirbhay Wadhwa, the character of Hanuman has become a favourite.

They were ably supported by Barkha Bisht, Gagan Kang, Gagan Malik and Deblina Chatterjee, among others. Also Aarya Babbar made his TV debut playing the baddie Raavan. Owing to his prior commitments he had to move out and Saurav Gurjar came in as replacement.

To mark the occasion the team will be celebrating on sets by relishing scrumptious lunch followed by a get together.

We could not reach the actors and the producer (Abhimanyu Singh) for a comment.

