Sara Afreen Khan to romance Keith in Alchemy Productions' next

It's raining shows in Star Plus.

The one next in line that is working on full mode is Alchemy Productions' next that will be a romantic tale with intense drama.

Tellychakkar.com exclusively reported about Keith Sequeira, Karan Wahi, Preetika Rao and Sanjeeda Sheikh playing the lead roles.

Now, we have name of another TV biggie who has been roped in for the same.

The beautiful curly haired Sara Afreen Khan will play a very pivotal role.

As per sources, the actress will play Keith's wife and a love triangle will be formed between them and Sanjeeda.

Interesting, isn't it?

The untitled daily will soon go on floors and will launch by March.

When we called Sara, she refused to divulge any details.

Stay hooked we will update you with more information.