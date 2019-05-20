Sara Arfeen Khan flaunts baby bump in STYLE!

MUMBAI: TV actress Sara Arfeen Khan makes for one gorgeous pregnant lady!

The Jamai Raja fame actress and her husband Arfeen Khan are expecting their first child after ten years of a happy marriage.

In a recent media interaction, Sara mentioned that the baby is due on July 8th and that it doesn’t matter whether it’s a girl or a boy. They are grateful to God for this beautiful gift.

The charming Sara is flaunting her baby bump in style. We just can’t stop looking at their latest Instapics where she is posing with her bumpie. Take a look!