Sara bumps into Shweta in Goa, Ekta Kapoor jealous of Mona Singh, Anu Malik all praises for Maniesh Paul, and other Telly updates

MUMBAI: The weekend is here, and here we bring you the new happenings from the world of television. Take a look-

Aman Gandhi to enter Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya

The serial Kundali Bhagya is currently high on drama. Aman Gandhi soon will be entering the show. Aman's character will be closely related to Manisha and in fact, it will be through the former that Manisha will be introduced to Prithvi. His will be a grey character and he will be seen creating much drama as the storyline moves forward. Aman was last seen in the serial Naagin where he essayed the character of Daksh.

Rekha turns narrator for Star Bharat's 'Radha Krishna’?

Star Bharat is all set to welcome its much-awaited love story Radha Krishna. The show, produced under Swastik Productions, will mostly hit the screens in September. The makers have approached legendary Bollywood actress Rekha to narrate for the show. However, Rekha hasn't confirmed anything yet. The first teaser of the show is a musical and will be released soon; reportedly the second promo will have Rekha as the narrator.

Bollywood fame Amit Lekhwani roped in for Star Plus’ Karn Sangini

Actor Amit Lekhwani who is known for his roles in movies like Firautibaaz and My Father Iqbal will be part of Shashi Sumeet’s upcoming show, Karn Sangini on Star Plus. Amit has been roped in to play the role of the learned and respected Guru, Dronacharya. As per sources, Amit has started working on his role. In the digital space, Amit was seen in Amazon Prime’s successful series, Inside Edge.

Anu Malik all praises for host Maniesh Paul

Host Maniesh Paul does a great job handling the stage on Indian Idol 10, the Sony TV reality show. Maniesh was putting up a funny act and entertaining one and all with his cute one-liners when all of a sudden, Judge Anu Malik did something that was totally astonishing. Anu asked everyone to stand up. This actually worried one and all. But the next moment, Anu declared that Maniesh Paul is actually the Best Host that the industry has at the moment. Not only this, Anu asked everyone present to give Maniesh a standing ovation.

Sara Khan bumps into Shweta Tiwari in Goa

Sara Khan is having a ball of her time these days as she is travelling from places to places. Amidst all that fun, she suddenly bumped into an old friend Shweta Tiwari, who was also in Goa. Sara took to social media to share a video of the meeting and captioned it as, "Can’t express how I felt meeting her.”

Ananya Khare, Manoj Goyal, Ankita Mayank Sharma and Rajeev Pandey in SAB TV’s project

Garima Productions, the acclaimed production house, which has made quality content in the genre of comedy, will soon come up with a show on SAB TV. Experienced set of actors have been roped in for the show. Ananya Khare, who has given power-packed performances lately in shows like Mere Angane Mein, will be seen playing a pivotal role. Joining her will be actors Manoj Goyal, Ankita Mayank Sharma and Rajeev Pandey. As per media reports, the show will see the comeback of senior actor Zakir Hussain. Zakir and Manoj will play brothers in the show.

Reyaansh Bhatia and Abhishek Malik in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Actors Abhishek Malik, who was last seen in &TV’s Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi, and Reyaansh Bhatia will be entering Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. As per sources, the new track and other intricate details have been kept under wraps. Reyaansh and Abhishek’s characters will be seen as the sons of Sudha Chandran’s character. However, there will be a lot many new developments with the entries of these new characters.

Ishq main Marjawan team’s group selfie

Ishq Main Marjwan is doing well among the audience. One of the key factors to make the show successful is the off screen bonding of the actors. Alisha Pawar who plays Tara in the serial shared an adorable selfie, and captioned it ‘family’.

Anita shows us her ‘Home’

Ekta Kpaoor’s next web series Home is going to air soon, and all her close friends are pretty much helping her out in promoting the series. Her best friend Anita has shared a photo with her friends and wrote that she has been working since she was 16 and with every new project she has made a new home and extended her family. She also stated that Balaji Telefilms is her ‘home’.

Mohit Malik and Kulfi’s sweet hug

Kulfi Kumar Bawejala is one of the most successful shows on Star Plus. The bond between Sikandar and Kulfi is loved by the viewers. Mohit has recently shared a still from the serial on his Instagram profile where he is seen hugging Kulfi. The photo does showcase the lovely bonding that gets reflected on screen.

Gurmeet Choudhary shares behind the scene photo of Paltan

Gurmeet Choudhary will soon be seen in J.P. Dutta’s Paltan. The actor has shared a behind the scene photo of the movie where you can see Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood making faces.

Ekta Kapoor is jealous of Mona Singh

Mona Singh has shared a picture of herself on her Instagram profile and she is indeed looking like a breath of fresh air. One of the reactions that caught our attention was from our drama curator Ekta Kapoor. She told Mona that she is jealous of her because she is looking too young for her age.