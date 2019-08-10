News

Sarabjit to accept Meher but unaware of her pregnancy in Choti Sardarni

10 Aug 2019 02:09 PM

MUMBAI: Colors' popular show Choti Sardarni is currently seeing the crucial track of Sarabjit and Meher's marriage.

Earlier, we have seen Sarabjit and Meher come together for the pre-wedding rituals.

Finally, the wedding day arrives, and Kulwant celebrates the victory of getting Meher married to Sarabjit.

However, just before the wedding rituals begin, Meher is trapped in a fire.

Luckily, Sarabjit saves Meher.

He accepts Meher with her bitter past and her anger about their upcoming wedding.

They get married soon, but he is still unaware of her pregnancy.

How will he react to Meher's pregnancy revelation after marriage?

past seven days