Sareeka sprains foot while shooting for 'Ghulaam'

Actress Sareeka Dhillon, who plays the role of Rashmi in "Ghulaam", sprained her left foot while shooting for the show here.



"There was a special sequence where I had to run bare foot to save my life from Veer (Vikkas Manaktala). I ran so fast that I ended up spraining my left foot. My co-actor Param Singh ran for my help and called the doctor," Sareeka said in a statement.



The actress, who got injured on Tuesday, says she rested for a while and resumed shooting for the Life OK show "as it is one of the major high points in the show and I didn't want the schedule to get delayed because of me."



"Ghulaam" also stars Param Singh and Niti Taylor.

(Source: IANS)