News

Sareeka sprains foot while shooting for 'Ghulaam'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 May 2017 05:58 PM

Actress Sareeka Dhillon, who plays the role of Rashmi in "Ghulaam", sprained her left foot while shooting for the show here.

"There was a special sequence where I had to run bare foot to save my life from Veer (Vikkas Manaktala). I ran so fast that I ended up spraining my left foot. My co-actor Param Singh ran for my help and called the doctor," Sareeka said in a statement.

The actress, who got injured on Tuesday, says she rested for a while and resumed shooting for the Life OK show "as it is one of the major high points in the show and I didn't want the schedule to get delayed because of me."

"Ghulaam" also stars Param Singh and Niti Taylor

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Life OK, Sareeka Dhillon, Ghulaam, Vikkas Manaktala, Param Singh, Niti Taylor,

