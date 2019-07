MUMBAI: Sargun Mehta is a big name in the television industry. The actress is a mega movie star in Punjabi cinema. The actress has been away from the small screen for quite some time, but she is quite active on her social media accounts, where she keeps her fans and well-wishers updated about what she is up to.



What do you think about these Showtees ?

Sargun has always loved dancing, and she had participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye along with her husband Ravi Dubey. The two were the first runner-ups. Now, Sargun shared a post where you can see her dancing on the song Hook Up from Student of the Year 2, and boy, she does have the moves.The video will make you want you to wear your dancing shoes and shake a leg.Check out the post here.