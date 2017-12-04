Sasural Simar Ka completes 2000 episodes!

Colors’ popular soap opera, Sasural Simar Ka (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) that has been entertaining the audience from the past six and a half years will achieve its 2000 episode mark tomorrow.

The show holds a significant place in the heart of the cast as it has helped them grow in many spheres of their career. In a candid chat with TellyChakkar, here’s what some of the pivotal cast members feel about the show -

Jayati Bhatia aka Mata Ji

The show is my family. It has been a part of my life ever since the first episode. It was twice that the show was speculated to go off-air and I was hopeful for the show to complete the 2000 episode mark. I am enthralled to that extent that I will be gifting personalized goodies to the entire cast and crew of Sasural Simar Ka. I have seen people entering the show and leaving at the same time, but I feel like home when I am on the sets.

Krissan Barreto aka Sanjana

I have learnt a bunch of great things, during my journey on SSK and I feel honoured to be a part of the show that has reached such a milestone. The character I am playing is entirely different and challenging from what I have played in the past and this show has helped me grow as an actor.

Mazher Sayed aka Prem

I was roped in for a cameo role initially and the way my character was made permanent and my entire journey has been magical, just like out of a phoenix. There is a table which we have named ‘Baap ka maal table’ and it is on this table that we all eat and share our lunch like one big family. I have gained some weight too cause of the delicious binging during lunch, call it happy fats!

Rohan Mehra aka Samir

Sasural Simar Ka has been a trendsetter and a brand on Indian Television. To be a part of such a show is an honor, plus it has completed this huge milestone says Rohan Mehra. Rohan who is playing the role of Samir says he feels overwhelmed and wants to congratulate the entire team who has been behind the success of the show.