Sasural Simar Ka gave me an opportunity to improve my acting skills: Rohan Mehra

By TellychakkarTeam
22 Feb 2018 04:00 PM

Mumbai: As reported exclusively by Tellychakkar.com, the long running daily on Colors, Sasural Simar Ka (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) will go off-air on 2 March. While the entire team will wrap up its shoot soon, Rohan Mehra, who has enjoyed a journey of 10 months, talks about how he will miss shooting for the show.

Rohan shares, “I entered the show 10 months back as a lead face. My character was negative, something I never played before. Through this opportunity, I got a chance to perform some good action sequences too. The story gradually turned positive. I must add here that Sasural Simar Ka gave me an opportunity to improve my acting skills. I am content with my journey on television.”

Speaking about the kind of character he would like portray in his next, Rohan averred, “Well, I am open to playing any lead role but it should be under spotlight. One thing I would like to mention here is that I have always taken up on-going shows; I now want to play a character which features me from its inception...I want to do a show which is mine.”

What do you think about Sasural Simar Ka and Rohan Mehra?

“When I entered the show, the story had changed from a supernatural base and was decent enough. I guess the time lapse did not work too well on the TRP charts. I will never forget my first day of shoot where I shot for an action sequence to make a heroic entry,” he added.

Tellychakkar.com wishes Rohan good-luck for his future endeavours!

