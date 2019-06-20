News

Satish Modi and Pratibha Tanwar to star in ZEE5’s Ishq Aaj Kal

By TellychakkarTeam
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusive updates about Creative Eye’s upcoming web-series on ZEE5 titled Ishq Aaj Kal.

We broke the news about the web-show featuring Paras Kalnawat, Angad Hasija, and Ankita Sharma in the lead roles

(Read hereParas Kalnawat, Angad Hasija and Ankita Sharma in ZEE5’s next Ishq Aaj Kal).

Now, we have learned that TV actors Satish Modi and Pratibha Tanwar will also join the series.

According to our sources, Satish and Pratibha will play lovers who plan to get married. They happen to be friends of Amaira (Samiksha Jaiswal).

Satish confirmed being a part of the series, while Pratibha remained unavailable for a comment.

The project will also feature actors Kavita Ghai, Shagun Jaswal, Pooja Rathi, Abhishek Singh, and Smitha Mohan in pivotal roles

(Read hereKavita Ghai roped in for ZEE5’s next titled Ishq Aaj KalPooja Rathi, Abhishek Singh and Smitha Mohan to feature in ZEE5's Ishq Aaj Kal).

Ishq Aaj Kal is apparently a spin-off of Zee TV’s popular show Ishq Subhan Allah and is being produced by the same production house.

