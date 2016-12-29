Satya to beat up Dhruv in Zee TV’s Jamai Raja

It’s time for some dishoom dishoom in Zee TV’s Jamai Raja (Grazing Goat and Sagar Pictures).

The new entrant Dhruv (Prashant Chawla) will create trouble in Satya (Ravi Dubey) and Mahi’s life. Dhruv will have the hidden agenda to ruin Satya and his family’s happiness.

In the coming episode, during Dhruv and Kajal’s (Praneeta Sahu) mehendi ceremony, Dhruv will misbehave with Mahi.

On seeing this, Satya will get furious and will beat up Dhruv. Result? Kajal will kick Satya out from the house.

We buzzed Ravi and Shiny for a comment but they remained busy.

Will Satya manage to expose Dhruv’s real intention in front of the family?

