Saumya Tandon, Shubhangi Atre sport glam avatars

Actress Saumya Tandon and Shubhangi Atre, who are an integral part of "Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai!", will don a glamorous look for the comedy show.



Saumya, who plays Anita Bhabhi and is mostly seen in saris, will wear a short golden dress, while Shubhangi, who plays Angoori Bhabhi will be seen sporting a black sari.



"We had an amazing time while shooting for the music video. It was a completely different experience from what we usually do. For the first time, I have sported a look very different than that of Anita Bhabhi," Saumya said in a statement.



Shubhangi added that everyone on the set had a great time shooting for the music video.



"I cannot believe that Angoori Bhabhi will be seen in a sexy new avatar, but I'm hoping that audiences enjoy the act we have put together," she added.

