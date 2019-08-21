Savitri and Bharat join hands to separate Raghu and Dhanak in Gathbandhan

MUMBAI: Colors' popular daily soap Gathbandhan is gearing up for new drama and twists.



Bharat is in the hospital after the scorpion attack. Savitri is all set to not let Bharat return.



Savitri is not happy with Bharat staying at her house and with her family. Thus, she reaches the hospital to poison and kill him.



But Bharat offers to help Savitri in separating Raghu and Dhanak.



Bharat tells Savitri that he can do what she failed to do, as he has a divide-and-rule plan.



Savitri thus joins hands with him to separate Raghu and Dhanak.



It will be interesting to see whether she succeeds.