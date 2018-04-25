Home > Tv > Tv News
Savitri Devi College and Hospital: Is Sanchi and Veer's relationship in troubled waters already?

MUMBAI:Sanchi (Swarda Thigale) and Veer (Varun Kapoor) are finally married in Colors’ Savitri Devi College and Hospital (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) and things will get a little complicated with the interference of Jaya (Shilpa Shirodkar) between the love birds.

The viewers and ardent lovers of the show must be aware that Jaya has taken a promise from the duo that they will not engage in any physical intimacy until Sanchi’s scholarship exam is over. In the episodes ahead, Jaya will tie electronic bands on Sanchi and Veer’s wrist.

The band will indicate and play out a siren as and when the newly married couple try to get cosy. And this will also act as an indicator that Veer and Sanchi have breached the trust of Jaya.

Looks like the fish is soon going to be in troubled waters!

