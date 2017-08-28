Major drama is lined up for the viewers in Colors’ Savitri Devi College and Hospital produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms.

The loyal viewers will already be aware of Veer Malhotra (Varun Kapoor) and his mother Savitri Devi's (Nishigandha Wad) reunion in the daily series. They have also been witness to the manner in which Veer takes Savitri Devi to Dr. Malhotra’s wedding to hinder the wedding.

According to our sources, in the upcoming episode, "Savitri Devi’s treatment will begin and she will be operated. With time, she will gradually recover from coma.

Wonder what will be Dr. Malhotra’s reaction when he sees Savitri Devi completely recovered? How will Savitri Devi react to her recovery?

These questions will be answered in the episodes to be air and we can't wait to know it.

