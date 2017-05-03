Hot Downloads

News

Sayantika’s fitness video will make you hit the gym!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 May 2017 01:41 PM

If you want that killer body, you really have to work hard!

And actress Sayantika Banerjee knows it very well.

Being a person who gives importance to fitness, no matter how busy her schedule is, the Bong actress seems to take out time for her fitness training.

Sayantika, who acted in Bengali films like Power, Awara and Kelor Kirti, has shared a video on Twitter which features her exercising in the gym to build stamina.

She has captioned the video as, “Today's workout wz nt only bout strength bt abt stamina as well.”

Here check out the video-

We must say this is called true dedication!

What do you think, readers? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.  

Tags > Sayantika, Bengali actress, fitness video, gym, Power, Awara, Kelor Kirti,

